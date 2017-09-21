NAS Whidbey Island turn 75 years old

It is a jewel in our nation's military crown, and it's celebrating its diamond anniversary today. The Whidbey Island Naval Air Station is now 75 years old. KING5's Eric Wilkinson with the emotional history that makes this base a rank above.

KING 7:02 PM. PDT September 21, 2017

