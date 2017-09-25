K9 Lobo ( Photo: Centralia Police Department )

Lobo, a narcotics K9 with over 84 successful captures, will retire from the Centralia Police Department after 17 years of service.

Lobo, who was partnered with Officer Ruben Ramirez, was responsible for captures in 84 separate incidents, including the seizure of 24 pounds of methamphetamine that was concealed in a gas tank of a vehicle.

Lobo will be retiring due to an un-foreseen medical condition.

The City of Centralia plans to honor Lobo on Tuesday at a city council meeting, and will make the day "Police K9 Lobo Appreciation Day.”

