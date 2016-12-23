Victim's son witnessed 'cold-blooded' fatal purse snatching

SEATTLE - A week after a south Seattle woman was gunned down outside her home, the Seattle Police Department said there have been no arrests.

Her teenage son tells KING 5 he watched a man shoot his mother, "Lilly" My-Linh Nguyen. We are not identifying him because he is a witness to a crime and his family is concerned for his safety.

Nguyen was walking from light rail to her home near the Othello station December 15 when a man tried stealing her purse just outside her home.

"I was in my room and I heard my mom screaming," her son said.

The 15-year-old remembers running outside and seeing a man pulling on his mother's arm.

"He kept on dragging her, and he shot some warning shots in the sidewalk..... He shot her in the arm a couple of times and took the bag and ran away," he said.

"I keep on thinking that there was something different that I could have done."

The boy said it was too dark to see the man clearly, plus in the panic of the attack he was focused more on his mother.

At the hospital, the family learned one of those rounds pierced Nguyen's chest. Her sister-in-law says Nguyen was talking on the phone to her best friend when she was attacked.

"Her best friend heard everything. Yeah, everything," said My Lieu.

Friends have started a collection for the family along with a GoFundMe site that has raised more than $11,000.

On Friday, police passed out leaflets in different languages, warning others of a growing number of street robberies in south Seattle.

Nguyen was walking alone at night and her family said she had a considerable amount of cash on her.

"I would think he is cold-blooded," said her sister-in-law. "She is a small lady and she didn't fight back or anything."

They wonder what kind of person would take a mother away from her son, and kill someone for her purse.

