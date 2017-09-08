Munch Madness: Follow along with the Washington State Fair food tournament

Most Washingtonians know that one of the most popular attractions in Puyallup this time of year is the fine culinary offerings at the Washington State Fair. Arguably, the world-famous Fisher raspberry scones are unbeatable – anecdotally, the king of edible country delights. But is that true? What do you think? Puyallup also features the Earthquake Burger, Krusty Pup and the traditional sweet treat, deep fried candied anything.

KING 5 decided to settle the uncertainty once and for all and created Munch Madness – a bracket-style, single elimination tournament highlighting state fair favorite foods. For the duration of the state fair, vote daily for the featured food fight. You can follow along with the full Munch Madness bracket each day. The grand champion food will be unveiled Sunday morning, September 24th at the end of KING 5 Mornings.

Happy eating!

Today's first round match-up is the Krusty Pup corn dog vs. Turkey leg ... vote now!

