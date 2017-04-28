Mumps case confirmed in Kitsap County

Children receive two doses of the MMR vaccine. (Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

BREMERTON — Health officials confirmed a mumps case Thursday in Kitsap County, making it the 14th Washington county affected by an outbreak of the virus that began in the fall.

Officials also identified a second, probable case of mumps that was directly linked to the first case, according to Kitsap Public Health District.

Health district spokeswoman Karen Bevers said the risk to the broader public from the cases is believed to be low, based on the small number of people exposed.

The lab-confirmed mumps case involved a young child who was exposed to a person infected with the virus visiting from outside the county. The child was too young to be vaccinated against the mumps.

Bevers said the child received care at a health care facility in Kitsap County, but she would not identify which one. Immediate family members and staff at the health care facility might have been exposed to the virus, according to the health district. The child has been kept at home, and anyone potentially exposed was observed for symptoms.

One of the people being monitored did show symptoms and is being tested for mumps. The case is listed as "probable" pending lab results.

Mumps is a contagious disease best known for the puffy cheeks and swollen jaw it causes as a result of swollen salivary glands. Other common symptoms include fever, headache, muscle ache, tiredness and loss of appetite.

The virus is spread through coughing, sneezing and other contact with saliva from an infected person. Anyone who believes they might have mumps or been exposed to mumps is advised to stay home and contact a health care provider immediately.

Health officials say the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine is the best method for preventing the spread of mumps. Children receive their first dose of the vaccine when they are between 12 months and 15 months and a second dose between ages 4 and 6, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Bevers said the mumps cases in Kitsap County reinforces the importance of "herd" or "community" immunity — the principle that immunizing most members of a community helps protect those who can't be vaccinated, including infants, pregnant women and people with compromised immune systems.

Nearly 800 outbreak-related mumps cases have been identified in Washington since October, according to the state Department of Health. The last confirmed case of mumps in Kitsap before this spring was in 2010.

