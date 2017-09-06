Firefighters save historic Multnomah Falls Lodge

Multnomah Falls Lodge. Credit: Kyle Iboshi

TROUTDALE, Ore. -- Flames from the Eagle Creek Fire threatened the iconic Multnomah Falls Lodge, but firefighters said they were able to save the building.

The historic lodge, built in 1925, was threatened by the fire earlier this week, but structural firefighters have worked to keep the fire away from it. Several structural engines and one aerial ladders truck have been working with water tenders to keep the lodge wetted down.

