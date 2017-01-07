Multiple crashes close eastbound I-90 near North Bend

WSP tweeted photos of one of the crashes - this one at milepost 79 - that closed eastbound lanes on I-90.

CLE ELUM, Wash. - A round of nasty weather is making for treacherous driving in much of Eastern Washington, and authorities closed a 60-mile section of Interstate 90 eastbound after numerous crashes and spinouts.



The Washington State Patrol says one of the crashes, east of Cle Elum, resulted in serious injury when a vehicle rolled over and an 11-year-old boy who wasn't wearing a seatbelt was ejected. One person was killed and one critically wounded in another crash.



The state Department of Transportation closed the highway's eastbound lanes from North Bend to about 10 miles east of Cle Elum. WSDOT said they hoped to have eastbound lanes open by 8 p.m.



The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for much of Eastern Washington, with heavy snow in many areas. A winter storm warning was also issued for the Hood Canal region in Western Washington, with snow and ice expected to accumulate.

