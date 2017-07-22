MultiCare's Annual Nurse Camp inspiring future medical professionals

At MultiCare's annual Nurse Camp, sophomore and junior high schoolers get an inside look at the medical profession. (Photo: KING)

Around 100 15-17-year-olds took over Tacoma General Hospital this week in hopes of finding their future.

At MultiCare's annual Nurse Camp, sophomore and junior high schoolers shadowed doctors and nurses to get an inside look at the medical profession.

"What we're doing is trying to create that pipeline from high school to college to career," said Sheri Mitchell, a nurse at Tacoma General.

Mitchell has been caring for patients for 16 years, but with the doctor and nurse shortage looming she's now caring about the future of her profession, hoping the teens catch the bug for saving lives.

That is the case for John DaVita, who spent time in the operating room and is now ready to put on a pair of gloves.

"I feel like I need to be doing something, like really hands-on doing something with the patient," said DaVita.

As camp ends, Nurse Mitchell says she can't wait for these high schoolers to become her colleagues.

"I've had testimonials, people come back and say that nurse camp really helped them navigate exactly where they want it to be after high school," said Mitchell.

MultiCare's Annual Nurse camp starts up again next summer and is open to sophomores and juniors from Pierce, Kitsap, South King and Thurston counties. Find more information at MultiCare's Nurse Camp on their website.

