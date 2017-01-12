***File image*** Mukilteo shooting suspect Allen Ivanov makes his first court appearance in Snohomish County. (Credit: KING)

The man who shot and killed three college students at a house party in Mukilteo will face a formal sentencing hearing Thursday morning. In December, Allen Ivanov pled guilty to three counts of aggravated first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

The guilty plea means Ivanov will face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole. It takes the death penalty off the table.

In July, Ivanov shot and killed Jake Long, Jordan Ebner, and Anna Bui, all 19-year-olds.

