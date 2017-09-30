Mukilteo police search for stolen truck, dog

(Photo: Alison Murphy)

Mukilteo police are looking for a stolen truck with a dog inside from a parking lot in the 8400 block of Mukilteo Speedway.

Police say the red 2013 Dodge Ram 1500 truck was stolen with the dog inside between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. outside of Patty's Egg Nest restaurant.

The dog is an eight-year-old chocolate lab named Penny.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the vehicle, please call 911.

PAWS and local veterinary hospitals have been alerted to be on the lookout for Penny.

