Mukilteo dog found safe after family truck is stolen

(Photo: Alison Murphy)

A dog was found safe Saturday evening when a family's truck was stolen with the pet inside.

Penny - a chocolate lab - was reunited with her family after she was found in Mill Creek.

The 8-year-old dog was inside a red Dodge Ram 1500 truck when it was stolen Saturday morning from a parking lot in the 8400 block of Mukilteo Speedway, outside of Patty's Egg Nest Restaurant.

Police recovered the truck on Sunday.

© 2017 KING-TV