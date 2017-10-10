Mukilteo citizens organize to oppose controversial council candidate

A group of citizens are forming an independent expenditure campaign called "Mukilteo For All" to defeat Zieve in November. (Photo: KING)

A controversial candidate for Mukilteo City Council is now facing opposition from more than just his opponent.

Powerful businessman Peter Zieve is running for Position 2 on the council.

Zieve paints himself as a family man. He has donated generously to community causes but lives in the shadow of an ugly past.

"I think his actions are representative of a bigot," said Paul Kramer, who is helping organize a campaign against Zieve.

Zieve founded Mukilteo aerospace giant Electroimpact in 1986. The company employs approximately 800 people.

Earlier this year, the state attorney general assessed nearly half-a-million dollars in penalties against Zieve after determining he used employment websites to screen out job applicants who appeared Muslim.

Zieve was also accused of engaging in email jokes with employees about killing Muslims, referring to immigrants and refugees as "rubbish" and "terrorist savages."



Last year, Zieve admitted to sending postcards across Mukilteo warning about plans to build a mosque in the city. He later apologized for the postcards, called the AG's action "a witch hunt," and insisted he runs a company with a multicultural workforce.

"I would let his actions speak for who he is," said Kramer.

Kramer and a handful of others are now forming an independent expenditure campaign called "Mukilteo For All" to defeat Zieve in November.

"We want to make sure people are informed about who he is so they can see he is unfit to serve," said Kramer.

Repeated calls and emails to Zieve requesting comment for this story were not returned, nor were calls to several people listed as endorsing him on his campaign website.

One ally, Mukilteo City Councilman Ted Wheeler, said he was not aware he was listed as an endorser on the site but said he does support the candidate.

"He's a good guy," said Wheeler. "Some people don't understand Peter. I think he's a genius. He's a very sharp businessman. He has traveled the world and has seen a lot of things we haven't."

Wheeler said he was not aware of the accusations of bigotry and racism leveled against Zieve.

He added he does endorse Zieve, but also endorses his incumbent opponent, Bob Champion.

