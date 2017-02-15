Mudslide in West Seattle blocks road, knocks out power

(Photo: Nancy Matthew)

SEATTLE -- Firefighters were responding to a mudslide at Highland Park Way SW and SW Holden Street in West Seattle's Delridge neighborhood Wednesday morning.

It was reported around 5:30 a.m. No cars or structures were involved, according to Seattle Fire. Seattle City Light said the slide initially knocked out power to 2,000 customers.

NEW: SkyKING is over that mudslide in West Seattle. This is Highland Park Way SW. Several trees over roadway. #k5mornings pic.twitter.com/Emy6tQYeDS — Rebecca Perry (@Rebecca_Perry) February 15, 2017

Seattle Department of Transportation tweeted Highland Park Way SW was closed between SW Holden Street and West Marginal Way SW.

Heavy rain was falling around Western Washington Wednesday morning. KING 5 Senior Meteorologist Rich Marriott said the rain should let up by mid-morning through midday before returning in the afternoon.

SFD on scene at highland park way sw and sw Holden st. for a mudslide. No cars or people involved at this time. — Seattle Fire Dept (@SeattleFire) February 15, 2017

Copyright 2017 KING