KING
Close
Live Video Mudslide in West Seattle blocking road
Closings Alert 2 closing alerts
Weather Alert 8 weather alerts
Close

Mudslide in West Seattle blocking road

Watch live coverage from KING 5 News.

KING 7:30 AM. PST February 15, 2017

Copyright 2017 KING


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories