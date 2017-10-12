Move to name highway after fallen Rainier soldier

A two-mile section of Highway 507 in Thurston County could be named the “Sgt. Justin. D. Norton Memorial Highway” next week. (Photo: KING)

A two-mile section of Highway 507 in Thurston County could be named the “Sgt. Justin. D. Norton Memorial Highway” next week.

Rainier Councilmember Everett Gage will present the proposal to the Washington State Transportation Commission Tuesday, October 17.

“Even though he’s not here, his legacy continues in this community,” said Gage, who did not know Norton.

Norton was killed in Iraq in 2006.

The Rainier High School graduate told his family if he was killed overseas he wanted a scholarship started in his name for fellow Rainier graduates.

The family has awarded nearly $70,000 in scholarships since Norton’s death.

“This is his town, this is where he was raised,” said Norton’s stepfather Gary Warnock.

He said the family is thrilled their son’s name will live on.

“I think our biggest fear is that he’ll be forgotten,” said Warnock, “This will live beyond all of us.”

