Mount Vernon suspect charged in earlier shooting

Ernesto Rivas in court. (Photo: KING)

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. – The accused shooter of a wounded Mount Vernon police officer was charged Friday with a second count of attempted murder for a previous shooting.

Ernesto Rivas, 44, is charged with two counts of premeditated attempted murder in the first degree in the shootings of Mount Vernon Police Officer Mike McClaughry and Kyler Parker.

MClaughry was critically wounded Dec. 15 after responding to the earlier gang related shooting, where Parker was injured.

Parker was in the 900 block of North LaVenture Road when the car he was traveling in broke down due to a flat tire, according to court documents. Several other people in the car were picked up by a relative to get help.

Roberto Lopez Jr., 15, and Austin Gonzalez, 16, approached the car. On the way to the car, Gonzalez went to Rivas’ front door and got a revolver from him, according to court documents.

Gonzalez pulled out a revolver from the waistband of his pants and shot Parker in the neck, witnesses told police. Gonzalez and Lopez then ran into Rivas’ house.

During the Parker shooting, Rivas was standing near the fence of his home yelling at the two teens to shoot at the group whose car broke down, Parker’s relative told detectives.

Rivas has been convicted of eight felonies, including assault and attempted assault, and is restricted from possessing firearms.

Lopez pled guilty Jan. 23 to assault related to the Parker shooting. Gonzalez has been charged with attempted premeditated murder in the first degree of McClaughry and attempted murder in the second degree of Parker.

