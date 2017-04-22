Mount Vernon officer wounded in line of duty finishes 5k

Mount Vernon Officer Mike McClaughry crosses the finish line of the Fun with Fuzz 5k in Bellingham. (Photo: Bellingham Police Department)

A Mount Vernon police officer who was shot and blinded in the line of duty completed a 5k race in Bellingham Saturday.

Bellingham Police tweeted a photo of Officer Mike McClaughry as he crossed the finish line of the Fun with Fuzz 5k with the help of a friend.

Fun with Fuzz 5K big turn out. Mt. Vernon Officer McClaughry who was shot in line of duty. Finishing the race. Bp117 pic.twitter.com/ft0ZCZADC5 — Bellingham Police (@BellinghamPD) April 22, 2017

The 60-year-old and beloved 31-year veteran of the force is back at home in Mount Vernon and continues treatment since he was shot in the back of the head while responding to a shooting on December 15, 2016. Three alleged gang members have been arrested and charged.

The community has rushed out to support McClaughry and his family since his injury - something he feel tremendous gratitude for.

"It's overwhelming. It really is," McClaughry said.



