Mount Vernon officer tells wife, 'I'm OK.'

Mount Vernon police officer Mick McClaughry. (Photo: Custom)

SEATTLE - Wounded Mount Vernon police officer Mike McClaughry is communicating more with family, as he recovers in the hospital after he was shot several weeks ago.

McClaughry is still keeping his eyes closed a lot, but is acknowledging family when they talk with him.

His daughter posted on Facebook:

My mom will yell "Michael!" and he will jerk his head back and open his eyes a bit so we know he hears her! We've asked him to raise his right arm and he will do it most of the time.

Perhaps the most encouraging update came from the officer himself. His daughter writes:

My mom walked in today and said "how are you doing?" He actually responded with, "I'm o.k." which nearly knocked my mom off her rocker. She was both shocked and elated!

Just last week, McClaughry’s daughter posted that he had said his first word and was breathing independently.

McClaughry has had much of the medical equipment removed, and his daughter says he is only taking Tylenol for pain.

McClaughry is a 31-year veteran of the force. He was shot while responding to a call about another shooting Dec. 15. One man and two teens have been charged with attempted murder in the shooting.

Read the full update on McClaughry’s condition from his daughter:

UPDATE: My dad is doing quite well still. He is looking a lot better and more like himself every day. He is still keeping his eyes closed a lot (most likely from the fracture of his lower occipital rim) but he is actually doing a lot of acknowledgement and giving us confirmation that he is actually able to hear us. My mom will yell "Michael!" and he will jerk his head back and open his eyes a bit so we know he hears her! We've asked him to raise his right arm and he will do it most of the time. My aunt Linda said good-bye and he nodded his head. He is having a harder time hearing out of this right ear which is the side where the bullet exited but hopefully that just will need a bit more time to repair itself. The big concern is still that blood clot that is in his major artery in his head. Those can be very unpredictable so he is back on the blood thinner and will most likely be on it for about 6 months. The nurses move him to a wheelchair every day and strap him in so he doesn't fall which helps to prevent blood clots in his legs and also helps with his chest and breathing. He continuously moves his arms and legs so that is great to know that he isn't paralyzed and that his mobility is still good (if you know my dad, he shakes his legs constantly and he is still doing it). He also had everything removed except a catheter, IV and his feeding tube. He is also only on Tylenol for pain medicine now. We are hoping in the next few days that he will be transferred to the next floor up and out of ICU. He still isn't "conscience" in the way you and I are talking back and forth but we now know he hears us and does some responding. Hopefully in another week or so he will actually be able to have a conversation but it is still day by day. My mom walked in today and said "how are you doing" he actually responded with "I'm o.k." which nearly knocked my mom off her rocker. She was both shocked and elated! Thank you all again for your support. It has helped us through the worst time of our lives and we will never be able to express our gratitude enough!

