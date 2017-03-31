Motorcyclist injured when plywood falls off truck near Silverdale

(Photo: Washington State Patrol, KING)

(Kitsap Sun) A motorcycle rider was seriously injured Friday afternoon when an unsecured sheet of plywood fell off a truck and hit a rider.

The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital, according to Washington State Patrol spokesman Trooper Russ Winger.

A southbound lane of state Highway 3 at Newberry Hill Road was blocked while troopers investigated the accident. Long traffic backups were reported.

3/3 plywood sheet unsecured under these ladders broke free causing serious injuries. #notgoodenough. #secureload pic.twitter.com/BBRoYiFsnn — Trooper Russ Winger (@wspd8pio) April 1, 2017

2/2 rider transported with serious injuries. Still under investigation. pic.twitter.com/wS8nTnFyaE — Trooper Russ Winger (@wspd8pio) April 1, 2017

This unsecured plywood sheet fell into path of motorcyclist SR3 at Newberry Hill Rd leading to rider crashing. pic.twitter.com/8FhJBMuqjK — Trooper Russ Winger (@wspd8pio) April 1, 2017

