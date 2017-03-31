KING
Motorcyclist injured when plywood falls off truck near Silverdale

Kitsap Sun , KING 8:40 PM. PDT March 31, 2017

(Kitsap Sun) A motorcycle rider was seriously injured Friday afternoon when an unsecured sheet of plywood fell off a truck and hit a rider.

The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital, according to Washington State Patrol spokesman Trooper Russ Winger.

A southbound lane of state Highway 3 at Newberry Hill Road was blocked while troopers investigated the accident. Long traffic backups were reported.

