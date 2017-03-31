Motorcyclist injured when plywood falls off truck near Silverdale

(Kitsap Sun) A motorcycle rider was seriously injured Friday afternoon when an unsecured sheet of plywood fell off a truck and hit a rider.
The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital, according to Washington State Patrol spokesman Trooper Russ Winger.
A southbound lane of state Highway 3 at Newberry Hill Road was blocked while troopers investigated the accident. Long traffic backups were reported.
3/3 plywood sheet unsecured under these ladders broke free causing serious injuries. #notgoodenough. #secureload pic.twitter.com/BBRoYiFsnn— Trooper Russ Winger (@wspd8pio) April 1, 2017
2/2 rider transported with serious injuries. Still under investigation. pic.twitter.com/wS8nTnFyaE— Trooper Russ Winger (@wspd8pio) April 1, 2017
This unsecured plywood sheet fell into path of motorcyclist SR3 at Newberry Hill Rd leading to rider crashing. pic.twitter.com/8FhJBMuqjK— Trooper Russ Winger (@wspd8pio) April 1, 2017
© Gannett Co., Inc. 2017. All Rights Reserved
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs