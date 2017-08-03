KING
Motorcycle, car collision causes backup on SR-512

Jennifer Van Burkleo, KING 7:18 AM. PDT August 03, 2017

A collision in Puyallup is causing some traffic backups on an off ramp off of SR-512.

The main area impacted is 9th Street Southwest and 94th Avenue East.

SkyKING flew over the scene and noticed two separate skid marks coming off the highway. Although the skies are hazy, you can see the car on its side, in the bushes.

Puyallup police say the incident involved a motorcycle and a vehicle.

The motorcycle driver has life-threatening injuries while the driver of the vehicle has minor injuries.

 

This is a developing story.
 

