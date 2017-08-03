Motorcycle, car collision causes backup on SR-512

Puyallup backup on SR-512 due to a collision.

A collision in Puyallup is causing some traffic backups on an off ramp off of SR-512.

9 ST SW at South Hill Park Drive is CLOSED due to fatality collision investigation. ALT ROUTE ADVISED. pic.twitter.com/xD5P0xBBnV — Puyallup Police (@PuyallupPD) August 3, 2017

The main area impacted is 9th Street Southwest and 94th Avenue East.

SkyKING flew over the scene and noticed two separate skid marks coming off the highway. Although the skies are hazy, you can see the car on its side, in the bushes.

Puyallup police say the incident involved a motorcycle and a vehicle.

The motorcycle driver has life-threatening injuries while the driver of the vehicle has minor injuries.

This is a developing story.



