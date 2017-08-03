Motorcycle, car collision causes backup in Puyallup

*Editor's note: This story, published at 7:18 a.m., originally stated that the backup was on SR-512. The story has since been corrected.
A motorcycle and vehicle collision in Puyallup caused some traffic backups near SR-512.
9 ST SW at South Hill Park Drive is CLOSED due to fatality collision investigation. ALT ROUTE ADVISED. pic.twitter.com/xD5P0xBBnV— Puyallup Police (@PuyallupPD) August 3, 2017
The main area impacted is 9th Street Southwest and 94th Avenue East.
Puyallup police say it happened shortly after 6:00 a.m.
The motorcycle driver has life-threatening injuries while the driver of the vehicle has minor injuries.
This is a developing story.
