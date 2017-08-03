KING
Motorcycle, car collision causes backup in Puyallup

Jennifer Van Burkleo, KING 8:49 AM. PDT August 03, 2017

*Editor's note: This story, published at 7:18 a.m., originally stated that the backup was on SR-512. The story has since been corrected.

A motorcycle and vehicle collision in Puyallup caused some traffic backups near SR-512.

 

The main area impacted is 9th Street Southwest and 94th Avenue East.

 Puyallup police say it happened shortly after 6:00 a.m.

The motorcycle driver has life-threatening injuries while the driver of the vehicle has minor injuries.

 

This is a developing story.

© 2017 KING-TV


