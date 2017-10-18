Mother, daughter missing from Elma with estranged husband

From left: Kitty Loveland, Kitty and Iris Loveland, Ian Loveland (Credit: Elma Police Department)

Police are looking for a woman and her 4-year-old daughter after they disappeared Tuesday with the woman's estranged husband.

The Elma Police Department says Kitty Loveland and her daughter, Iris, left the Elma area with Ian Loveland around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Kitty said in a text message they were going to a My Little Pony movie and were expected home around 5:00 p.m., according to police.

Kitty told family and friends she was going reluctantly due to domestic violence and because police say, Ian made claims about harming himself due to their failing marriage.

Both Kitty and Ian's cell phones have been turned off, which police say is unlike Kitty to do.

Kitty Loveland, 34, is 5 feet 8 inches tall, 135 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Iris Loveland, 4, is 3 feet tall, 50 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Ian Loveland, 34, is 5 feet 10 inches tall, 155 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

They were seen traveling in a white Chrysler 200 with Oregon plates, 533-GVN, possibly headed to Montana or Oregon.

Anyone who sees them is asked to call 911 or call the Elma Police Department at (360) 482-3131.

