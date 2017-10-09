Mother, 4 children killed in crash near Salem; suspect arrested

A mother and four children died after colliding head-on with this Landrover about a mile north of Salem on 99E. (OSP)

SALEM, Ore. -- A mother and four children died in a two-vehicle crash in Marion County on Sunday afternoon and authorities arrested a driver for driving under the influence and multiple counts of manslaughter.

Oregon State Police said the crash happened at 4:30 p.m. at the corner of Highway 99E and Nevada Street NE, about a mile north of Salem.

Lisette Medrano-Perez, 25, of Molalla, and her four children, ages 8 (male), 6 (male), 4 (female) and 2 (female), were pronounced dead at the scene.

The preliminary investigation indicates a northbound Land Rover, driven by Favian R. Garcia, 27, from Gervais, and a southbound Buick Century, occupied by Medrano-Perez and her children, collided head-on while the two drivers were negotiating a corner.

Garcia had minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital. He was arrested and has been accused of five counts of manslaughter; felony DUII; reckless driving and driving while suspended. He also had outstanding Marion County warrants for failure to appear on a DUII citation and interference with making a report from last July.

Court records also show that he was issued a DUII citation in August 2011 and had a June 2013 arrest for interfering with a peace/parole/probation officer and third-degree escape.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The road was closed for the investigation and traffic detoured by the Oregon Department of Transportation.

