Mother, 2 young girls struck by semi in Tacoma

A mother and her two young children were struck by a semi Wednesday in Tacoma.

The two girls, a 5-month-old in a stroller and a 3-year-old, were hit and went under the truck on Steele St. near 96th St S.

The 3-year-old girl was taken to Mary Bridge Children's Hospital in serious condition. She will undergo surgery, and is expected to survive.

The 5-month-old is expected to be OK. The mother of the girls was not injured.

According to Tacoma police, the driver was pulling out of a driveway and did not see them.

The area is closed to drivers as police investigate.

