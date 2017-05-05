More invasive green crabs found near Sequim

European Green Crab (Credit: Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife)

SEQUIM, Wash. - A team with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has captured seven more invasive green crabs on the Dungeness Spit on the northern edge of the Olympic Peninsula.



The Peninsula Daily News reported Thursday the team found 13 of the invasive European green crabs there last week.



Washington Sea Grant Crab Team Program coordinator Emily Grason says traps have been pulled from the water in the area until next steps are discussed.



Grason says the number of green crabs is concerning because a small number of them can quickly become a large population.



She says the findings suggest there's a population there that will require continued aggressive trapping to prevent population growth.



Green crabs are an invasive species that have damaged shellfish harvests and uprooted eelgrass beds.



