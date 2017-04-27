Money mix-up could cook Sedro-Wooley Thanksgiving feast

A long Thanksgiving tradition in Sedro-Woolley could die due to a money mix-up. (Photo: KING)

Over the past 42 years, the community Thanksgiving dinner in Sedro-Woolley has grown so big, it's now housed in the city's middle school. It serves more than 400 people every year.

For the past decade, Stephanie Lokkebo has run it.

"I've always given the cooks carte blanche, but the one thing I insist on is they have to make my grandmother's stuffing," she laughed.

The dinner is a true community event, right down to volunteers who cook the food and the Girl Scouts who make the placemats.

Organizers buy from local stores, but last year they overspent.

"It's a case of too many cooks in the kitchen," said Lokkebo.

According to Lokkebo, the problem started when one volunteer accidentally ordered twice the number of turkeys.

Lokkebo had also expanded the Thanksgiving meals-on-wheels program beyond the city limits and far underestimated the demand. Still, she made sure no one went hungry.

By the time the bills came due, Stephanie says they had spent $3,500 more than their donations.

"It was an honest mistake," she said.

It's a mistake that has put the community's four-decade-old tradition in danger of dying.

If Lokkebo can't pay the bills from last year, she can't put on the holiday feast this year.

She has started a Go Fund Me campaign to pay off the debt and start collecting for the holiday to come.

She, however, understands there are those who are skeptical about giving and hopes they will forgive.

"I would hope they would think of the previous 40 years and how we've been successful."

