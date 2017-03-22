Mom questions school notification policy in threat investigation

(FILE) Kellogg Marsh Elementary School in Marysville. (Photo: KING)

A mother in the Marysville School District was upset to learn her daughter had been threatened with a knife at school, and no one from the school notified her.

The incident shined a light on the district's parental notification policy.

Deidre O'Reilly learned about the threat to her daughter Tuesday when 10-year-old RyAnn Hansen got into the car after school.

“She gets in the car. I say, ‘How is your day?’” said O’Reilly. “She says, ‘I spent it in the principal's office.’ I said, ‘Why? What did you do?’ And then she said, ‘Somebody threatened to cut me with a knife.’ And I said, “What?’”

O'Reilly did what most parents would do; she called the school. She said the principal at Kellogg Marsh Elementary told her they were conducting an investigation, and that they had confiscated a weapon.

Hansen said the incident happened around 1 p.m. during recess.

“We went to the basketball court and there were some kids playing truth or dare," Hansen said. "And one of them called me over and said, ‘If you tell somebody I'll cut you with the knife that's in my backpack.’”

Commander Robb Lamoureux with Marysville Police said a multi-tool with an inch-and-a-half blade was recovered from the student's backpack.

O'Reilly was in disbelief. Why didn't the school notify her?

“I am more concerned of how it was handled, and the communication. Marysville is not an area to be messed with when it comes to school violence. We all know it's happened,” she said, referring to the Marysville-Pilchuck High School shooting a few years ago.

“Whether someone was going to stab her or not, the threat was made and no one told us,” said O’Reilly.

The Marysville School District released a statement in response to the incident:

Administrators follow standard operating procedures, which includes the collection of facts through an investigation depending on the reported incident. In some cases, law enforcement is involved. In this case, the principal did not have all of the necessary facts regarding this incident and needed additional time to do a full investigation prior to contacting parents. The alleged incident occurred at the end of the school day.



The safety and security of our students is always our number one priority. As a district, we follow the Family Education and Privacy Act, which states we cannot disclose any details regarding students involved in an alleged incident, or the discipline that takes place.



To aid in the safety and security of our students, students or parents may report inappropriate behavior through SafeSchools or in person. In SafeSchools, the report is given a ticket and must be followed up with by the school administrator.



Unfortunately, in this situation social media was used to share unconfirmed details around the reported allegations.



As dedicated partners in our students’ education, it is our responsibility to maintain calm, stay reasonable, and understand all facts when responding and reacting to any alleged incident that involve students. Calm, reasonable statements and an understanding of the details helps ensure all of our students are safe and their privacy and rights are respected.

Eneille Nelson, Kellogg Marsh principal, also sent a letter home to parents Wednesday about the incident. Nelson told parents that safety and security was the school's top priority and that the school followed standard operating procedure following the incident.

Nelson also acknowledged that some Facebook posts about the incident were causing "concern" among parents.

"We have found that using social media to solve problems usually has an opposite effect," Nelson wrote.

O'Reilly posted the story to her Facebook page, getting hundreds of comments and more than 1,200 shares, including more parents coming forward with similar stories at other schools in the district.



“It's scary that it's happening way more than I can imagine,” said O’Reilly.

She now wonders if it’s time for the district to reconsider how and when it communicates with parents.

Marysville Police said they were first notified about the incident by the girl's parents, not the school.

Detectives will conduct an investigation, but Lamoureux said because of the age of the kids involved, it may not be a prosecutable crime.

Copyright 2017 KING