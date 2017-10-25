Mom of autistic student sues school district for 'abuse'

The mother of an autistic Sedro-Woolley boy is suing her school district over the way her son was transported to school. School district video shows the young boy in a panic as he is driven to school. (Photo: KING)

The mother of an autistic Sedro-Woolley boy is suing her school district over the way her son was transported to school.

School district video shows the young boy in a panic as he is driven to school.

He pulls at his car seat restraints, kicking, crying and flailing while trying to get free.

"My heart breaks," said Jaymee Weide. "To me, it's absolutely abusive."

Weide's son, 6-year-old Chance, has moderate autism. Situations like tight restraints or loud language can trigger him.

Additional video from inside the vehicle shows the restraints so tight, the boy's bottom doesn't even touch the seat at one point.

Later you can see the restraints so loose they're wrapped around the boy's neck.

"When I watch this I see a child's life in danger," said Weide.

Weide has been embroiled in a dispute with the Sedro-Woolley School District about how to best get Chance to and from school and deal with his sometimes volatile disability.



Jaymee says the district has failed her son.

"We can do so much better. Kindness, respect, compassion -- those are free. I'm not asking for a big budgetary allowance. I'm just asking for them to start treating their kids differently here."

Weide is now suing the district for $100,000, claiming her son suffered night terrors and bedwetting after the incidents. She also alleges protective barriers installed in the vehicle transporting her son were held on with zip ties that violate federal motor vehicle safety standards.

The superintendent for the Sedro-Woolley School District said he could not comment on the case because it is a legal matter.

Spokesmen at the state Office of the Superintendent for Public Instruction say it's hard to tell how many lawsuits like this end up being filed because many never reach their office.

They also say it is a school district's responsibility to provide transportation for special needs students within the parameters of that child's Individualized Education Plan, even if that student attends a school in another district.

Chance is now attending school in a different district, taking private transportation and doing very well, according to his mom.

"More than anything I just want to make sure this doesn't happen to another child in this district, ever," said Weide.

