Molbak's Butterfly Garden, Microsoft Pollinator Patio open Saturday

The Woodland Park Zoo will be full of activity this weekend, as Saturday marks the return of its seasonal Molbak's Butterfly Garden and the grand opening of the new Microsoft Pollinator Patio.

Both the garden and the patio offer a fun and educational experience for the whole family.

In the Molbak's Butterfly Garden, which is only open during the summer, visitors can experience hundreds of butterflies flutter around an enclosed 3,000 square foot garden and learn about the cyclical nature of a butterfly's life. The Butterfly Garden holds nearly 500 butterflies, representing at least 15 different species native to North America.

Next to the garden is the new Microsoft Pollinator Patio, which is designed to help educate visitors about pollination. The patio, which also doubles as a garden, is full of hummingbirds, beetles, bees, and flies. It was created with Seattle's climate in mind and by nature offers shelter and food sources to its inhabitants.

The patio also offers visitors a sneak peek into the Silverspot Butterfly Lab, where zookeepers and youth volunteers help raise endangered Oregon silverspot butterflies. Once grown, the butterflies raised in the lab are released into a wild habitat.

Both the Butterfly Garden and the Pollinator Patio are free with zoo admission. However, the garden will only be open until Sept. 4, while the patio will be open year-round. The zoo's hours are 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

