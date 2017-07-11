Mobile home park catches fire in Skyway

Three mobile homes were damaged in a fire late Tuesday night.
One person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
The fire started at a mobile home park in the 13100 block of Beacon Coal Mine Road in Skyway.
Near 60 fire personal on scene fighting a 3 alarm mobile home fire that has damaged 3 mobile homes. Firefighters are battling hot spots. pic.twitter.com/2kQ0omsegd— Skyway Fire (KCFD20) (@SkywayFire) July 12, 2017
Firefighters were able to get control of the fire within two hours.
Red Cross is assisting families displaced by the fire.
© 2017 KING-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs