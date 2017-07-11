Mobile home park catches fire in Skyway

(Photo: Skyway Fire)

Three mobile homes were damaged in a fire late Tuesday night.

One person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The fire started at a mobile home park in the 13100 block of Beacon Coal Mine Road in Skyway.

Near 60 fire personal on scene fighting a 3 alarm mobile home fire that has damaged 3 mobile homes. Firefighters are battling hot spots. pic.twitter.com/2kQ0omsegd — Skyway Fire (KCFD20) (@SkywayFire) July 12, 2017

Firefighters were able to get control of the fire within two hours.

Red Cross is assisting families displaced by the fire.

© 2017 KING-TV