Mobile home park catches fire in Skyway

Brian Price, KING 1:51 AM. PDT July 12, 2017

Three mobile homes were damaged in a fire late Tuesday night. 

One person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. 

The fire started at a mobile home park in the 13100 block of Beacon Coal Mine Road in Skyway. 

Firefighters were able to get control of the fire within two hours. 

Red Cross is assisting families displaced by the fire. 

