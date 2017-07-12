Mobile home park catches fire in Skyway

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Vancouver WinCo shoplifting video goes viral
-
Prime Day Deals Still In Stock - The Deal Guy
-
Homeowner finds family living in her house she's trying to sell
-
Drivers in Tacoma dealing with I-5 changes near the Tacoma Dome
-
Why is a nearly-new bridge still shut down?
-
Chase suspect hits patrol vehicle in Everett
-
Viral video of confrontation between shoplifting suspect and WinCo staff in Vancouver, Washington
-
Fast and Furious cars at MoPOP
-
Tacoma City Council bans public camping
-
Diagnosis doesn't stop Mercer Island athlete
More Stories
-
Lockdown at Washington State Capitol Campus liftedJul 12, 2017, 10:04 a.m.
-
Stolen vehicle rams patrol car, injures deputyJul 12, 2017, 6:06 a.m.
-
Traffic Alert: Big changes for Tacoma driversJun 28, 2017, 2:53 p.m.