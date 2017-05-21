Missing teen presumed drowned after trying to swim across Snoqualmie River

Weeks Falls along the Snoqualmie River. (Photo: Megan Murnane, KING)

A 16-year-old boy is missing and presumed to have drowned after trying to swim across the Snoqualmie River Sunday afternoon.

Rescue crews with Eastside Fire and the King County Sheriff's Office suspended the search for the teen Sunday night after a lengthy afternoon search near Weeks Falls. Divers were not able to enter the water due to the dangerous currents.

Sheriff's deputies said the missing boy was with two other teens who were trying to cross the river when two of them got into trouble. One of the teens was able to swim to safety while the other was swept downstream by the currents.

As temperatures rise, people will often try to find relief at nearby rivers and lakes but do not realize that the water temperature is extremely cold.

Crews from both Eastside Fire and the Sheriff's Office will resume a surface level search and rescue efforts Monday morning.

