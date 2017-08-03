Missing Mount Teneriffe hiker, dog found

Kimberly Haines. Photo: Courtesy of King County Sheriff's Office.

A hiker who went missing near Mount Teneriffe was found on Thursday and is off the mountain.

King County Search and Rescue members, including mounted crews, had been looking for Kimberly Haines and her dog Rainey since Monday night.

After crews located Haines, she was airlifted off the mountain and taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Some search and rescue members slept in the woods for two nights before continuing their search Thursday.

The Mount Teneriffe trailhead is near Mount Si, both of which are about five miles east of North Bend.

