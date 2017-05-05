Missing baby girl last seen in downtown Seattle

Charlette Childress-Imburgia (Credit: Seattle Police Department)

Seattle police are asking the public's help to find a baby girl who was last seen in downtown Seattle early Friday morning.

Charlette Childress-Imburgia, whose age was not given, was last seen near 3rd Avenue and Pine Street. Police say they are trying to determine if she is with a family member.

She was wearing a blue shirt with a rainbow and was in a bumble bee stroller.

Police ask you to call 911 if you see her.

