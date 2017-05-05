KING
Missing baby girl found in lower Queen Anne

Travis Pittman , KING 3:21 PM. PDT May 05, 2017

Seattle police found a 10-month-old girl who may have been taken by a man and a woman in downtown Seattle early Friday morning.

Officers located Charlette Childress-Imburgia in lower Queen Anne about 2:45 p.m.

The child, who responds to Lette, had last been seen near 5th Avenue and Pine Street.

Police say a man dressed in black and a woman dressed in pink were caught on surveillance cameras in downtown Seattle around 2:45 a.m.

Police say, at this point, the man and woman are not under criminal investigation.

She was wearing a blue shirt with a rainbow and aqua blue pants with stars and hearts. She was in a black and yellow bumble bee stroller.


