Missing baby girl found in lower Queen Anne

Seattle police found a 10-month-old girl who may have been taken by a man and a woman in downtown Seattle early Friday morning.
Officers located Charlette Childress-Imburgia in lower Queen Anne about 2:45 p.m.
The child, who responds to Lette, had last been seen near 5th Avenue and Pine Street.
Police say a man dressed in black and a woman dressed in pink were caught on surveillance cameras in downtown Seattle around 2:45 a.m.
Police say, at this point, the man and woman are not under criminal investigation.
She was wearing a blue shirt with a rainbow and aqua blue pants with stars and hearts. She was in a black and yellow bumble bee stroller.
