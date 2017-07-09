Missing 83-year-old woman with Alzheimer's in Brookdale

Pierce County officials are asking the public's help in finding Cora Loucks, a missing 83-year-old woman with Alzheimer's in the Brookdale area. (Photo: Pierce County Sheriff's Department) (Photo: Javier, Liza)

Pierce County officials are asking the public's help in finding a missing 83-year-old woman with Alzheimer's.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department says Cora Loucks was reported missing from her home in Brookdale Saturday night. Family members discovered she had broken through zip ties on her door and had left their house in the 2900 block of 136th St. Ct. E. Loucks is believed to have walked away from her home sometime between 9:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.

Cora Jean Loucks is a white female, 83 years old, 5’5”, 150 lbs., with gray hair and green eyes. She was reportedly wearing a black and white plaid button up shirt, black pants, tan slip on shoes, and prescription eyeglasses.

Authorities say she can recognize some landmarks, but may be hostile toward females.

If you have any information the whereabouts of Cora Loucks, please call 911, reference PCSD case #17-189-02182.

