Mill Creek students stuck in North Cascades after snow slide

Henry M. Jackson High School students are stuck in the North Cascades after a snow slide blocked Highway 20. Photo: Joey Kasanders.

The school week just got a little longer for some high schools students in Mill Creek.

Students part of the environmental science classes at Henry M. Jackson High School took a field trip to the North Cascades Institute, but they can't get home until Monday, as a large snow slide is blocking Highway 20 according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Here's a look at what's blocking the highway on SR 20 at milepost 123. The road is closed in both directions. No ETA for reopening. pic.twitter.com/spw11DcsLB — WSDOT North Traffic (@wsdot_north) March 10, 2017

"The snow pack across the highway is 20-30 feet deep in areas, and the Department of Transportation estimates that the road will not be accessible until Monday afternoon. The institute has plenty of food, electricity and accommodations for the students and staff for the entire weekend. They are also preparing meaningful extended learning activities for the students during the rest of their stay," Principal Dave Peters said in a message to parents.

One teacher's husband said the students are in great shape. They have plenty of food, shelter, and wifi access.

No word whether the kids will be headed back to school Tuesday.

