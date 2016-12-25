Mill Creek family honors fallen officers with luminaries

Since 2010, a Mill Creek family has set up a somber shot of lights for police officers lost in the line of duty. They say this year it’s more special than ever. (KING) (Photo: KING)

MILL CREEK, Wash. -- Since 2010, a Mill Creek family has set up a somber shot of lights for police officers lost in the line of duty. They say this year it’s more special than ever.

A cup of gravel with a candle on top is a simple recipe with a complicated message.

“It’s quite the process, but we wouldn’t have it any other way,” said Terri Rider. “We are lighting luminaries for every officer and k-9 who has been killed in the line of duty this year.”

Terri Rider and her husband, Commander Steve Rider with the Lynnwood Police Department, have paid tribute to officers across the country every Christmas, rain or shine for the past five or six years.

“The bags are soggy. And it's funny because there's a spirit. They just don't want to go out...How are they still burning? It's pouring down rain and you just feel they are just fighting to stay lit,” said Terri.

“The first year we did it, there was maybe 70, which is too many. And now we’ve doubled that,” said Commander Rider.

This year, there are 166 paper bags with officers’ names – 166 police and 27 K-9 from Dallas to Baton Rouge.

Commander Rider says it could have been him.

“I was shot in the neck in ’93. It was a traffic stop. It was an ambush,” he said. “The bullet passed through my neck, narrowly missing my spine by about a millimeter, so I’m lucky to be here. And every time an officer in the country goes down, it impacts me.”

Tacoma Officer Jake Gutierrez, who was shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence call in November, is the lone Washington officer in the group.

“We’re going to keep this one closest to the house because it hit closest to home for officers here in Washington,” said Officer Zachary Byrd.

When the last candle is lit, fellow officers, family and loved ones take a moment.

“It’s beautiful, it’s somber, it’s respectful, but there’s just way too many,” said Officer Rider.

But like the hardships for the fallen officers’ families, the real challenges lie ahead to make sure their memories carry on.

Copyright 2016 KING