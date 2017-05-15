Middle school student inspires teammates
Mitchell is far from your prototypical athlete. He's the stereotypical kid who gets bullied, and that has certainly been the case throughout his 13 years. Instead of hiding from his detractors, Mitchell is running full speed ahead at them.
KING 7:02 PM. PDT May 15, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
'WannaCry' ransomware attack: What we know
-
Little girl mistakes prom-bound teen for a princess
-
First Alert Weather
-
Son thankful missing mom was found and rescued
-
Verify: The truth about pit bulls
-
Parent starts Go Fund Me page to pay off Seattle students' lunch debt
-
SHAKE ALERT: Nisqually quake of '01
-
Seahawks schedule announced
-
NW preps for big quake
-
Redmond businesses experience growing pains during economic boom
More Stories
-
New technology could save water systems in an earthquakeMay 15, 2017, 6:36 p.m.
-
SHAKE ALERT: Are you ready for the next big earthquake?May 14, 2017, 9:07 p.m.
-
Senate committee to consider charges against Sound…May 15, 2017, 7:38 p.m.