'Middle ground' fix would lower car-tab taxes, protect ST3 projects

The next few days at the state capitol could prove crucial to lowering car-tab fees. Transportation budget talks are underway, and that's breathing new life into the push for Sound Transit reform.

Sen. Marko Liias, D-21st District, introduced a bill that he considers to be a reasonable, middle ground fix to recent fury over car-tab fees.

"I think the idea is how do we pay for light rail, something that is really important to the region and do it in a fair and cost effective way that doesn't overly burden taxpayers. The concern I kept hearing from people is that the way their cars are valued by Sound Transit just doesn't seem fair," said Liias.

His proposal would require Sound Transit to establish a Market Value Adjustment Program that would provide taxpayers a credit equal to the difference between the MSRP-based formula Sound Transit currently uses to calculate car-tab fees and a more updated formula based on fair market value.

"For folks that have already paid their bill, I want Sound Transit to send them a refund, so that we get that fair value," Liias said. "It would be about $30 to $50 off the bill, and that's per year. So over the course of five or 10 years, that's real dollars that people will get back."

