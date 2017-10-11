Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella talks family, company's future and immigration

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella sits down with KING 5's Chris Daniels for a one-on-one interview. (Photo: KING)

In a rare local television interview, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella talks with KING 5 about his new book "Hit Refresh."

This extended conversation covers how he has attempted to change the culture at the Redmond company, and how challenges in his personal life have crafted his view. He also talks about Microsoft's future and how talk of a travel ban could impact Microsoft.

Note: There is a word in the interview which may not be suitable for all listeners.

© 2017 KING-TV