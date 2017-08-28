Microsoft, Amazon, Starbucks pledge to aid Harvey relief

People walk down a flooded street as they evacuate their homes after the area was inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 28, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images (Photo: Joe Raedle, 2017 Getty Images)

Microsoft, Amazon, and Starbucks announced Sunday they were doing their part to help victims of Tropical Storm Harvey.

Starbucks pledged to donate $250,000 to the relief effort. The coffee giant also encouraged customers to make a donation to the American Red Cross at Starbucks stores in the U.S.

The company will also match employee donations through their Partner Match program.

Amazon and Whole Foods will match cash donations made on Amazon up to $1 million total. All donations will go towards the American Red Cross Hurricane Harvey Relief.

Customers can also send essentials on the Red Cross wish list via Amazon.

Microsoft is donating $100,000 to the Red Cross.

If you would like to help Harvey victims, you can donate through our Northwest Response.

