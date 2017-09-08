Michael Bennett's spiritual journey to Lower Brule, South Dakota

It's about as remote as you can get in South Dakota.

The Lower Brule Reservation stands on the Missouri River in the central part of the state. Yet, it was here that Seahawks star Michael Bennett made a spiritual journey.

For the reservation of just 800 people, it was the first time anyone had seen a professional athlete.

Zeke Prado, who teaches and coaches kids at the local high school, helped organize the trip this summer.

He said it was a way for Bennett to speak to kids about healthy living and lifestyle changes.

Already, there have been kids and other people on the reservation who have lost tremendous amounts of weight.

Bennett said it was an important trip and his goal was to be inspirational to an area that has struggled with obesity and homelessness.

© 2017 KING-TV