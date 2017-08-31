Michael Bennett, Mariners pledge donations to Harvey relief

Children from families forced from their homes due to flooding play with donated toys at the NRG Center August 31, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images (Photo: Win McNamee, 2017 Getty Images)

Seahawk Michael Bennett and the Mariners are doing their part to aid Tropical Storm Harvey relief.

Bennett announced Thursday he would be donating $25,000 to the relief effort, and the Mariners said they donated $100,000 to the Red Cross.

The defensive end, who grew up in Houston, said in a Twitter video he was devastated by the hurricane.

“I want to find a way to make an impact and give back to the community of Houston, local organizations, shelters, and people who are really affected,” Bennett said.

Devastated by the damage to my hometown. Pls donate to the Bennett Foundation to provide aid & relief. #Harveyhttps://t.co/Jv82DYJmh3 pic.twitter.com/txZI4zuL0n — Michael Bennett (@mosesbread72) August 31, 2017

Bennett is collecting donations for Harvey victims through the Bennett Foundation.

Mariners fans can donate at the M’s Friday, September 1 and Wednesday, September 6 home games. Red Cross volunteers will collect donations at the gates before the game or in Section 128 on the Main Level during the game.

The Mariners will match fan donations up to $25,000 per game.

© 2017 KING-TV