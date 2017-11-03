Metro shuttle service ends on Seahawks game days (Photo: KING)

Take note 12s: The Link to the Clink is no longer in service.

Metro and the Seahawks have eliminated the service, which provided non-stop service from area park and rides to CenturyLink Field.

"There was a change in federal charter bus rules that basically said Metro could no longer operate that service unless as a subcontractor to another company," said Metro Spokesperson Scott Guiterrez.

The Seahawks, in a separate statement, confirmed the news.

Metro has maintained bus service between locations, and Guiterrez says last week, the first without the shuttle, had higher than normal passenger volumes.

"We recommend 2-3 hours to get to the game - in time for kickoff," he said.

There are multiple buses on Sundays, including the 255 from the South Kirkland Park and Ride to Century Link. One of the big issues, unlike the shuttles, is that the service includes stops and can take longer to get to the Stadium District.

"That's just really unfortunate," said Hawks fan Alisha Armstrong of Bothell. She used the shuttle. "You can just park where there is a ton of parking, eight bucks for transportation back, you don't have to worry about drinking and driving. So many benefits to it."

Metro has an online trip planner to aid fans and options for Northgate and Bellevue 12s as well.

Guiterrez says the change does not impact similar service to and from Husky Stadium on UW game days.

