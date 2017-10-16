MeToo movement continues to grow

Millions of people took to social media to say #MeToo in solidarity with sexual assault survivors. (Photo: KING)

By Monday evening, the #MeToo campaign was still spreading across social media platforms, empowering victims of sexual assault and harassment to share their story.

The Women's March tweeted, "you are not alone, we are in this together."

Also on Twitter, writer Alexis Benveniste sent a reminder: "If a woman didn't post #MeToo, it doesn't mean she wasn't sexually assaulted or harassed. Survivors don't owe you their story."

State Rep. Paul Graves, who represents Washington's 5th district, wrote, "friends posting #MeToo: thank you. Those stories must be hell to relive, but they're powerful, and will help change the culture."

Across Twitter, the two words shattered the silence.

Related >> #MeToo: Amity Addrisi shares personal story

Former Michigan legislator Gretchen Whitmer shared a video on social media.

"I know too many women, every single day, are dealing with this across our country. As the mom of two daughters, I think it's important that I say 'me too' so that they don't have to," said Whitmer.

A Washington State University student posted a video to highlight the issue of sexual assault on campus.

Janice Palm, the Executive Director of Shepherd's Counseling Services in Seattle, says #MeToo opens the floodgates.

"It gives people permission, who maybe have never told another person in their life that something happened, to say 'me too,'" she said.

It started Sunday evening with actress Alyssa Milano taking to Twitter, asking people who have been sexually assaulted or harassed to write 'me too.' It began as an effort to show the scope of the problem. The twitter post led to personal stories being shared, and #MeToo went viral.

"The silence and the fear and the shame is what keeps people from speaking up in the first place," said Palm.

But #MeToo is giving some the strength to share what's painful and personal.

"We underestimate how profoundly healing it is just to be able to share human to human," said Palm.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Sexual Assault hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE. Trained staff members can provide important information and local resources.

© 2017 KING-TV