Mercer Island Lacrosse Club in Russia

Mercer Island Lacrosse Club.

Players with the Mercer Island Lacrosse Club are in Russia to promote the game and to take part in friendly exhibition games with a number of clubs.

The team of high school players was invited by the Russian Lacrosse Federation and organized by some team parents.

"I'm hoping to learn more about the culture of Russia now that I'm learning about how the real world works," said 17-year-old Donnie Howard. Howard plays for the team and has been to Russia a few times before with his parents.

"I'm excited to see how lacrosse is played on a different side of the world," he said.

Despite the tense political relationship between the U.S. and Russia, trip organizers say that has nothing to do with their journey.

"It's just more about these kids going to see a different part of the world and helping to grow the sport while they're there," said Ian O'Hearn, program director for the Club.

While Lacrosse is uniquely American, it has become an international sport. It's also becoming more popular in Russia.

The Club says this is the first time in history that a U.S. Lacrosse team will travel to Russia to promote the game.

They return from their goodwill trip on August 7.

