Men who assaulted Olympia police officer sentenced Monday

Bryson Chaplin (left) and Andre Thompson are accused of assaulting Olympia Police Officer Ryan Donald in May 2015. (Photo: KING)

A Thurston County judge sentenced two Olympia men to mid-range sentences following the 2015 assault of an Olympia police officer.

Judge Erik Price could have given the men longer, or shorter sentences, but sentenced Bryson Chaplin to 10 and a half months. He was convicted of assaulting the officer and a Safeway manager. He was also convicted of theft for stealing beer prior to the assault.

Chaplin's brother, Andre Thompson, was convicted of one assault charge. He received a two-month sentence.

In May, a Thurston County jury found Chaplin and Thompson guilty of a lesser third-degree assault charge. The judge ruled a mistrial for the second-degree assault charge.

Sentencing was originally scheduled for July 14, but Chaplain switched attorneys, pushing the date to July 31.

Prior to sentencing, Olympia police officer Ryan Donald spoke to the court for more than 15 minutes.

Donald, a white officer, criticized the defendants, the defense attorneys and the media for making the incident about race.

Chaplin and Thompson are African American.

"My actions to save my own life were not racially motivated," said Donald.

Donald previously testified that the men refused to obey his commands before they started coming at him. Chaplin raised a skateboard, and Donald testified he feared Chaplin would use the skateboard as a weapon, so he opened fire.

Donald shot both men but was cleared of wrong-doing.

Chaplin remains in a wheelchair and will not be able to walk again, according to his attorney.

The brothers were ordered to be taken into custody Monday, following sentencing.

The Associated Press, Drew Mikkelsen, and Allison Sundell contributed.

