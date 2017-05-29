Memorial Day service remembers sacrifice of Japanese Americans

Hundreds of people gathered at Seattle's Lakeview Cemetery on Memorial Day to remember those who died in service to the United States.

A Nisei War Memorial Monument was dedicated at the cemetery in 1949, so the keynote speaker mentioned the sacrifice of Japanese American soldiers in particular.

Lt. General Gary J. Volesky, Commander of I Corps and Joint Base Lewis-McChord, acknowledged that during World War II people of Japanese ancestry were forced into U.S. internment camps.

"Despite this, thousands of Americans of Japanese descent served their country during World War II," Volesky said.

The Nisei Veterans Committee and NVC Foundation said memorial ceremony has taken place at the site since 1946 and has become one of the oldest and largest gatherings in the Northwest.

