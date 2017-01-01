Meet the first local babies born in 2017

Newborn Claire Kavanaugh with parents Joe & Ashley at Seattle's Swedish First Hill campus on January 1, 2017. Claire was born at 2:10 a.m. (Photo: Dustin Gagne)

Oh baby baby baby!

2017 welcomed not one, but several babies born on New Year's Day in the Puget Sound area.

Celestine Amaris Palomo was born at 8:02 a.m. to Arniel and Cheery Palomo at MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital. Little Celestine weighed 6 lbs 4oz.

Celestine Palomo was born at 8:02 a.m. at Multicare Tacoma General Hospital on New Year's Day.

Celestine Palomo and parents Arniel and Cheery Palomo at MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital New Year's Day. (Photos: MultiCare Health System)

In Puyallup, Cove Wild DiMare was born at 8:20 a.m. at MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital to Alex and Breanna DiMare. Cove weighed 6 lbs 12 oz.

Cove Wild DiMare, with parents Alex and Breanna DiMare, was born at 8:20 a.m. at Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup. (Photo: MultiCare Health System)

In Seattle, Claire Kavanaugh was born at 2:10 a.m. at Swedish Hospital to Ashley & Joe Kavanaugh. Claire weighed 7 lbs 15.7 oz.

Congratulations to the new parents!

Copyright 2016 KING