KING
Close

Meet the first local babies born in 2017

KING 4:17 PM. PST January 01, 2017

Oh baby baby baby!

2017 welcomed not one, but several babies born on New Year's Day in the Puget Sound area.

Celestine Amaris Palomo was born at 8:02 a.m. to Arniel and Cheery Palomo at MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.  Little Celestine weighed 6 lbs 4oz.

In Puyallup, Cove Wild DiMare was born at 8:20 a.m. at MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital to Alex and Breanna DiMare.  Cove weighed 6 lbs 12 oz.

In Seattle, Claire Kavanaugh was born at 2:10 a.m. at Swedish Hospital to Ashley & Joe Kavanaugh. Claire weighed 7 lbs 15.7 oz.

Congratulations to the new parents!

 

 

Copyright 2016 KING


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories